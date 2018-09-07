7/09/2018
'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Gets Funnier As JB Smoove Joins The Cast
Spider-Man: Far From Home just got a lot funnier. JB Smoove will be leaving the comfy confines of Larry David's house in Curb Your Enthusiasm, and swining over to Manhattan for the Spidey sequel.
I could be wrong there. The always-hilarious Smoove might be across the pond as the film takes Peter Parker and his friends on a European adventure. Smoove is the second new addition to the cast after Jake Gyllenhaal who signed on to play villain Mysterio. He joins the returning Tom Holland, Marisa Tomei, Michael Keaton, and Zendaya. Jon Watts will once again be behind the camera.
Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 5th 2019. [Deadline]