Scarlett Johansson Exits 'Rub & Tug' Due To Casting Controversy

Well, this is unfortunate but I can't say it's all that surprising. Scarlett Johansson has dropped out of her role in the biopic, which received criticism for the actress being cast as a trans man . Last week Johansson defiantly spoke out against her critics in the LGBTQ community, sayingAll of those cis actors have received acclaim for playing transgender. Tex Gill, the real-life person Johansson was to play, had been misidentified as a woman who cross-dressed as a man, but was later confirmed to be transgender. Considering Gill has been repeatedly misidentified throughout her life it's possible Johansson didn't know when she took the role.The backlash against Johansson was especially heated, in part due to the controversy of her starring in last year's, playing a role traditionally written for an Asian woman. That film, much like this latest one, would team Johansson with director Rupert Sanders, who at this point remains on Rub & Tug. We'll see if that lasts now that the star he wanted is no longer attached, and it's become clear he won't be able to cast the film as he wanted.Here is Johansson's statement to Out Magazine on her decision:She goes on,So where doesgo now? Will a trans be hired for the role? And if so, will the film get the same level of attention and support? The latter almost certainly won't be the case.