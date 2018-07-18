7/18/2018
Rose Byrne And Tiffany Haddish Are 'Limited Partners', Jamie Foxx Joins Michael B. Jordan In 'Just Mercy'
I predict one day we will see all four of these stars in the same movie and it will be tremendous. For now, we'll have to settle with two very different films boasting the talents of Rose Byrne, Tiffany Haddish, Jamie Foxx, and Michael B. Jordan.
First up, Rose Byrne is in talks to join the previously-cast Tiffany Haddish in buddy comedy, Limited Partners. Directed by Miguel Arteta, the film centers on besties and business partners who see their friendship tested when a tech firm offers to buy the beauty company they started together. Byrne will play the more logical of the two, while Haddish's character can't wait to cash out and retire on a Caribbean island. Miguel Arteta (Beatriz at Dinner) will direct. [THR]
Next, Jamie Foxx is close to joining Michael B. Jordan in the courtroom drama, Just Mercy. Based on the true story of Equal Justice Initiative founder Bryan Stevenson, the film focuses on the lawyer's continued fight against a flawed legal system. Foxx will play the death row inmate being defended by Stevenson, who will be played by Jordan. It was a role Foxx fought hard to win, and was highly sought-after in Hollywood circles. Destin Lance Cretton (Short Term 12) will direct and co-write the script. [Variety]