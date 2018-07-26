Review: 'Mission Impossible: Fallout' Starring Tom Cruise And Henry Cavill

When it comes to spy franchises Bourne and Bond get all of the credit…but should they? Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt and his IMF team(s) have lead us through 6 films in the last 22 years providing some of the most amazing stunt work and action set pieces ever committed to film. Sure, the MI films have been obviously influenced by the two B boys, Bourne and Bond, but if they keep the good pieces of themselves and add in the best pieces of the other guys, wouldn’t that make the IMF team the best of the bunch….you know, scientifically?is more of the same, usually that’s a laurel laid onto less then great movies but if the status quo was awesome, then the same is what you want. This time around we catch up with the latest incarnation of the team, comprised of Ethan (Cruise), Luther (the awesome Ving Rhames), and tech guy turned unlikely field agent Benji (Simon Pegg). Working from a tip they try to recover plutonium that is destined for the hands of The Apostole’s, an off-shoot of previous bad guy anarchist group, The Syndicate. They want to use the material to create three nuculear weapons and use them to tear down the current system and install a New World Order…you now, that old chestnut.During the intercept Luther is taken hostage and Hunt sacrifices the mission to save Luther’s life, leaving the plutonium on it’s way to the wrong hands. Their only hope is to track down the Apostole’s contact, steal his identify and recover the plutonium. The CIA, miffed that the IMF dropped the ball, sends along their own hulky representative in August Walker (Henry Cavil). It should be obvious that they are not breaking new ground on the story structure of the modern spy/action film, they never really have, but we keep watching them, and here’s why.