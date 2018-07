Review: 'Generation Wealth', Lauren Greenfield's Look Into Money And Culture

is the newest of the Amazon studios documentaries. The film, made by photographer Lauren Greenfield (The Queen of Versailles, Thin), examines the accumulation of wealth and the excesses of our culture. Over the past twenty five years Greenfield has been working on documenting stories that seemed to always relate to money and wealth. Greenfield is from Los Angeles and much of her work highlights different aspects of LA’s culture, but that doesn’t stop her from exploring areas around the globe.

suffers from not having a clear singular vision. Many of the individual stories are interesting, but some I could have done without. Greenfield scoured through thousands of photographs that she has taken throughout her career to find subjects and images to feature throughoutand the work is apparent, there is an eclectic mix that spans decades. Unfortunately many of the photos/stories are just used to shock and surprise with not much added depth to them. I struggled to find a rhythm throughout the film – I was interested in the subject matter itself and found some of the photos and people discussed to be compelling, yet there was something missing. It is possible that the topic is just too large to be captured in a single documentary and Greenfield could have benefitted from narrowing her focus to a particular aspect of wealth. By the end ofwe see the outcomes for many of the subjects in the film. Their tales do not always end on a positive note, but it seems that many of them learned valuable lessons about what wealth really is.has some interesting aspects to it, but they are not enough to vault it into the must see category.