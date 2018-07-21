Reboot of Joss Whedon's 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' With a Black Lead is in the Works, Helmed by Monica Owusu-Breen

According to sources, the diversity in the show’s description reflects the producers’ intention for the new slayer to be African American. The sources cautioned that the project is still in nascent stages with no script, and many details are still in flux.

Cult classics don't get much more beloved than "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." Sarah Michelle Gellar's performance is still amazing; Angel was always better than Spike, please don't try to argue otherwise; and the Willow/Tara relationship was a huge deal in terms of LGBT representation. The show continued in comics form; we all know how showrunner Joss Whedon's career catapulted to "Avengers" level; and I think most women of a certain age and a certain temperament would name "Buffy" as one of their favorite programs. (Raising my hand here!)Which means it's time for a reboot! Deadline has the news that a revamp of the show is in the works from Monica Owusu-Breen, who worked on "Charmed," "Alias," "Fringe," "Lost," "Brothers & Sisters," "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," and "Midnight, Texas" -- quite a stellar TV resume -- and that Whedon will be involved in a producing capacity (although how much he'll really be involved in the running of the show is unclear).And, for those fans (like me) who always thought the show had sort of a spotty relationship with diversity (we see that the Slayer line started in Africa, but there's not much exploration there, and I still think the show could have done more with the Jamaican Slayer Kendra Young, played by Bianca Lawson), here's the most important news here: that the show will feature a black female lead. Let the casting theories commence! From Deadline:Deadline outlines that the show from Fox 21 TV Studios, the cable/streaming division of 20th Century Fox TV, will be pitched to streaming services and cable networks this summer. Fingers crossed it comes to fruition; I'm ready for some feminist badasses gracing our pop culture sphere again.