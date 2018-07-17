Rami Malek Rocks You In New Trailer For 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

With iconic tracks like "We Will Rock You" and "Bohemian Rhapsody", it's no wonder fans have been eager for what should be a rip-roaring Queen biopic.has been in the works for a long time and has undergone its share of problems, but every trailer suggests the wait will more than worth it.Rami Malek takes the stage as Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, in a role that many hope will thrust the Mr. Robot star into the awards conversation. So much attention has been focused on Malek, and Bryan Singer's eventual replacement by director Dexter Flecher (Singer still receives credit), that the supporting cast has been largely ignored. Lucy Boynton plays Mercury's longtime friend Mary Austin, Gwilym Lee is Queen guitarist Brian May, Ben Hardy is drummer Roger Taylor, Joseph Mazzello is bass guitarist John Deacon. Aiden Gillen, Mike Myers, and Tom Hollander co-star, as well.Here's the synopsis:will rock you on November 2nd.