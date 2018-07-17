7/17/2018
Rami Malek Rocks You In New Trailer For 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
With iconic tracks like "We Will Rock You" and "Bohemian Rhapsody", it's no wonder fans have been eager for what should be a rip-roaring Queen biopic. Bohemian Rhapsody has been in the works for a long time and has undergone its share of problems, but every trailer suggests the wait will more than worth it.
Rami Malek takes the stage as Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, in a role that many hope will thrust the Mr. Robot star into the awards conversation. So much attention has been focused on Malek, and Bryan Singer's eventual replacement by director Dexter Flecher (Singer still receives credit), that the supporting cast has been largely ignored. Lucy Boynton plays Mercury's longtime friend Mary Austin, Gwilym Lee is Queen guitarist Brian May, Ben Hardy is drummer Roger Taylor, Joseph Mazzello is bass guitarist John Deacon. Aiden Gillen, Mike Myers, and Tom Hollander co-star, as well.
Here's the synopsis: Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury. Freddie defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet. The film traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound. They reach unparalleled success, but in an unexpected turn Freddie, surrounded by darker influences, shuns Queen in pursuit of his solo career. Having suffered greatly without the collaboration of Queen, Freddie manages to reunite with his bandmates just in time for Live Aid. While bravely facing a recent AIDS diagnosis, Freddie leads the band in one of the greatest performances in the history of rock music. Queen cements a legacy that continues to inspire outsiders, dreamers and music lovers to this day.
Bohemian Rhapsody will rock you on November 2nd.