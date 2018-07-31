Punch Drunk DVDs: 'Tully', 'Overboard (2018)', And More

NEW THIS WEEK













From the team that brouhgt you Juno, Charlize Theron stars in this brilliant new dramedy as a struggling mother of three, who is barely hanging on until she meets the titular Tully, a young, enthusiastic night nanny who opens up her life to all kinds of new possiblities.





We Said: “Don't let anyone spoil it. While I think (Director Jason) Reitman is a little too on-the-nose symbolically, he mostly allows for his leading ladies to carry Tully on their more than capable shoulders. The combination of Theron, Reitman, and (Writer Diablo) Cody is among the best Hollywood has to offer and they have never been better.” Rating: 4 out of 5

















A reimagining of the classic 1987 coomedy, Overboard follows Kate (Anna Faris), a struggling working-class single mother who convinces a selfish, spoiled Mexican playboy with amnesia (Eugenio Derbez) that they are, in fact, a married couple who share his good fortune.



















