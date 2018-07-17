Punch Drunk DVDs: 'Rampage', 'Isle of Dogs', 'Blumhouse's Truth or Dare', 'I Feel Pretty', 'You Were Never Really Here' And More!

NEW THIS WEEK

















Based on the classic arcade game of the same name, Rampage stars Dwayne Johnson as Davis, brilliant primatologist with a special bond shared with a rare albino silverback gorilla named George. When a rogue genetic experiment accidentally mutates George and several other animals in the vicinity, it’s up to Davis and his team to stop the oversized animals from tearing the city apart.





We Said: “Over-the-top right from the start, Rampage never takes itself too seriously even for a moment. Thank goodness it doesn't because the only way this movie works is if you embrace how ridiculous the whole thing is.” Rating: 3.5 out of 5



























From the whimsical mind of Wes Anderson comes this new hit stop-motion animated adventure. Set in a vision of Japan where all dogs have been condemned to life on a remote island of garbage, one young boy manages to cross his way over to rescue his beloved pet. Accompanied by an unlikely crew of misfit dogs, the pack go on an adventure across the island to reunite the lost friends.





We Said: “Imagine a sci-fi infused Akira Kurosawa flick done in stop-motion animation and you get an idea of the eccentric world Anderson has brought to life. It's really quite remarkable, feeling like a place both in and out of time, feudal and dystopian with modern sensibilities.” Rating: 4 out of 5

















When a group of vacationing friends begin a game of truth or dare with a seemingly friendly person they just met, everything seems perfectly fun and innocent, until a dark secret is revealed. By agreeing to play the game, the group has awakened a demon which forces the friends to share dark secrets and confront their deepest fears. The rules are simple but wicked -- tell the truth or die, do the dare or die, and if you stop playing, you die.





We Said: “I can’t say that I expected a lot from this flick, you can generally tell a lot about a horror movie based on its premise and trailers, more so then most other genres, but man this one missed the mark. I will say that the cast was good, considering what they were given to work with but that is about the best accolade I can give Truth or Dare.” Rating: 1.5 out of 5





















Amy Schumer stars in this new comedy as a down on her luck woman, struggling with self doubt and depression. Things in her life take a sudden turn, however, when as a result of head-trauma from a particularly awful fall, she wakes up believing herself to be the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. With this newfound confidence, she is empowered to live her life fearlessly and flawlessly, but what will happen when she realizes her appearance never changed?





We Said: “I Feel Pretty means well and is worth a few laughs thanks to Schumer's exuberant performance, but ultimately it doesn't look far enough beneath the surface to be truly perceptive.” Rating: 2.5 out of 5







You Were Never Really Here

Joaquin Phoenix stars in this powerful and intense thriller as an isolated, brutal hired gun, who, in the midst of his own personal internal crisis, comits himself to rescuing an abducted teenage girl, stopping at nothing to bring her captors to justice.

We Said: “You Were Never Really Here is a knockout film and a welcome dose of art-house flair to the vengeance movie genre. Here's hoping [Director Lynn] Ramsay doesn't keep us waiting quite so long the next time.” Rating: 4 out of 5



