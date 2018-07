Punch Drunk DVDs: 'Rampage', 'Isle of Dogs', 'Blumhouse's Truth or Dare', 'I Feel Pretty', 'You Were Never Really Here' And More!

Amy Schumer stars in this new comedy as a down on her luck woman, struggling with self doubt and depression. Things in her life take a sudden turn, however, when as a result of head-trauma from a particularly awful fall, she wakes up believing herself to be the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. With this newfound confidence, she is empowered to live her life fearlessly and flawlessly, but what will happen when she realizes her appearance never changed?