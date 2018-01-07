Podcast: Going Off the Grid with LEAVE NO TRACE and SICARIO: DAY OF THE SOLDADO





On this week's Cinema Royale it's all about two movies that arrive on opposite ends of the anticipation scale. First up, SICARIO: DAY OF THE SOLDADO is the sequel to 2015's intense film that nobody thought had more story to tell. Can Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro live up to the original and possibly build a franchise? Next is LEAVE NO TRACE starring Ben Foster and newcomer Thomasin McKenzie. Fans of Debra Granik have been waiting eight long years since her last film, WINTER'S BONE. Was the wait worth it?

Plus news on Sony's growing SPIDER-VERSE,INDIANA JONES 5, and more!