Podcast: Does ANT-MAN & THE WASP Mean Big Things For Marvel's Future?

Marvel's stranglehold on the summer continues with the tiniest Avengers of all, ANT-MAN & THE WASP! Following on the heels of the tremendous and vitally important INFINITY WAR, can Marvel's comedic sequel possibly compare? I'll be joined by Jeff Lyles of Lyles' Movie Files to talk about it and the future of the MCU!
Plus, there's big news on Scarlett Johansson's latest controversy, and the impact toxic fandom is having on today's best filmmakers!
Join in for another great episode of Cinema Royale! And be sure to follow my podcast Cinema Royale here on Blogtalkradio as part of Critical: The Movie Critics Network!