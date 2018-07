Peter Dinklage Is Starring In A 'Rumpelstiltskin' Film At Sony

Peter Dinklage hasn't let hisschedule stop him from taking gigs elsewhere. Last year he starred inand in a few weeks you'll be able to see him in Reed Morano's excellent post-apocalypse drama. But with the HBO series winding to a close, Dinklage has decided to take on an adaptation ofsoon after.The Sony production will of course be based on the Brothers Grimm fairy tale that, like all of their works, is more screwed up and twisted than kids know. Patrick Ness, author/screenwriter ofand thetrilogy, will co-write the script with Karen Rosenfelt. The German tale follows a young maiden whose boisterous father brags to the king that his daughter can spin straw into gold. The greedy king then locks her away in a tower and demands that she do so or have her head cut off in the morning. Enter the imp Rumpelstiltskin, who arrives and does the deed for her in exchange for her necklace. Over the next couple of nights the process is repeated, the stakes growing more dire each time. Dinklage will both star in and produce the film, which hardly sounds like family friendly material. No word on a director just yet.Chances are this won't be Dinklage's first project afterfinal season wraps, but it'll be a high priority for the studio nonetheless. [ Variety