7/02/2018
Oscar Winner Frances McDormand Reportedly Joins 'Godzilla Vs. Kong' Cast
The cast for Godzilla vs. Kong may have just gotten some Oscar-winning help. The monster crossover film has reportedly added two-time Best Actress winner Frances McDormand, according to That Hashtag Show. Of course, take that with a grain until it's been confirmed by the folks at Legendary.
If this turns out to be solid, McDormand would join a cast that is already very impressive. Kyle Chandler, Millie Bobby Brown, and Julian Dennison are set for what would be the fourth movie in the franchise, following Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters which opens next year.
While this may seem like an outlier for McDormand, let's not forget she's previously starred in both Aeon Flux and Transformers: Dark of the Moon, she isn't averse to the occasional blockbuster studio flick. She won her most recent Oscar for her lead performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and won previously for 1997's Fargo.