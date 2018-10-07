7/10/2018
Oscar Nominee Djimon Hounsou Has Been In The 'Shazam' Cast And We Didn't Even Know
Shazam is expected to be one of the major films presented by Warner Bros. at Comic-Con next week, with a trailer likely to be part of the show. The cast will likely show up, as well, and if so we might see Oscar nominee Djimon Hounsou hit the stage with them because we're learning that he has a pretty important role.
Hounsou has apparently been part of the cast for a while and we're only just learning about it now. With Zachary Levi as the titular superhero, Hounsou will be playing the 3,000-year-old wizard who gives young Billy Batson (Asher Angel) the power to transform into Shazam and battle evil. The role was originally set for character actor Ron Cephas Jones but no deal was ever struck.
It's unclear how big Hounsou's role will be, but one thing he's proven over the years is that he doesn't need long to make an impression. This also makes him one of the few actors to play significant characters in both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Extended Universe. He appeared as Korath in Guardians of the Galaxy and will reprise that role in next year's Captain Marvel.
Shazam hits theaters on April 5th 2019. [EW]