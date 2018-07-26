'Operation Finale' Trailer: Oscar Isaac Is Out To Kill Ben Kingsley

Stop me if it seems like this plot has been overdone: a Nazi war criminal is being tracked by a man sent to kill him. It's been done. A lot. And Kingsley, who played an escaped war criminal just a couple of months ago in, could do this kind of thing in his sleep. And yet the more I see if Chris Weitz's thrillerthe more I can't wait to see this recognizable story yet again.The film stars Kingsley as Adolph Eichmann with Oscar Isaac as the man commissioned to track him down and bring him back to Israel for trial. This trailer opens with a nerve-wracking shaving scene and never really lets up. I can't wait to see these two screen heavyweights go at it. The rest of the cast is pretty great, too, and includes Melanie Laurent, Nick Kroll, Joe Alwyn, Haley Lu Richardson, Greta Scacchi and Lior Raz.opens August 29th.