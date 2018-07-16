'On The Basis Of Sex' Trailer: Felicity Jones Fights The Good Fight As Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Ruth Bader Ginsburg is having one heck of a year. She's become more prominent in the news lately with all of the stolen Supreme Court positions that Trump has been asked to fill. And the documentary about her,, has gone on to become one of the highest-grossing independent films of 2018. It seems nothing can stop the Notorious RBG, and certainly she's going to see a boost from the upcoming biopic,, in which she's played by Oscar nominee Felicity Jones.Directed by Mimi Leder (), the film journeys back to one of Ginsburg's most important early cases as she teams with her husband Marty to bring a groundbreaking case before the U.S. Court of Appeals and overturn a century of gender discrimination. It's a battle that would become a recurring theme throughout Ginsburg's legal career, and it's a fight she continues to wage to this day. Playing the role of her husband, tax lawyer Martin Ginsburg, is Armie Hammer who is also having quite a moment in his career right now.Also starring Stephen Root, Kathy Bates, Sam Waterston, Jack Reynor, Stephen Root, Cailee Spaeny, and Justin Theroux,opens December 25th.