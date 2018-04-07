7/04/2018
Nicolas Cage May Voice Spider-Man Noir In Sony's 'Into The Spider-Verse'
Nicolas Cage is a huge comic book fan, and he's taken quite a few roles in comic book movies as a result. If the latest rumor from Discussing Film turns out to be true, he's just landed the role of Spider-Man. Well, an alternate universe version of Spider-Man, in Sony's animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse movie.
Cage would reportedly voice Spider-Man Noir, who first appeared in the eponymous miniseries in 2009. The character shares the alter ego of Peter Parker, except he was born in the 1930s during The Great Depression. He received his powers from a spider released from an ancient spider statue. The character, a much darker take on the contemporary Spider-Man, has since made numerous appearances in comics, TV, and video games.
This would lend credence to the idea that multiple Spideys from throughout time will be showing up in the film. Already confirmed are Miles Morales, making his big screen debut voiced by Shameik Moore; Jake Johnson as Peter Parker; and Hailee Steinfeld as Spider-Gwen.
Add this to Cage's growing list of comic book roles including two movies as Ghost Rider, Big Daddy in Kick-Ass, and his upcoming voice role as Superman in Teen Titans Go! to the Movies, due out later this month.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse opens December 14th 2018.