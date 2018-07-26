New 'Buffy' Showrunner Teases It's Time For "A New Slayer"

We exist in a world now where toxic fandom get angry that Star Wars has female leads in it, and heaven forbid one of them be Asian. So you know there was an uproar when news of a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot, with a black woman potentially in the lead role and *gasp* another black woman Monica Owusu-Breen to act as showrunner. Of course, there are those on the other side of the argument who were happy about the moves, but it looks like somewhere in the announcement there was a break in communication.
Owusu-Breen hit Twitter and judging by her words, it sounds like there may be a brand new Slayer, not a rebooted version of Buffy...
July 26, 2018That sounds like a new generation of Slayer, maybe? And it has to leave the door open to Sarah Michelle Gellar returning as the O.G., right? While part of me hates that Owusu-Breen even had to calm the nerves of fans like this, I have to admit to being much happier that the Buffy lineage seems to be continuing rather than being redone.