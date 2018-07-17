Netflix Scores Deal With Mark Millar For Multiple Comic Book Adaptations





Netflix purchased the MillarWorld rights last year, and this is the largest reveal of what their plans are for it. The included titles that will be turned into TV series and movies are Jupiter’s Legacy and American Jesus, Empress, Huck, and Sharkey The Bounty Hunter.





On the TV side, the first out of the gate is Jupiter's Legacy, about super-powered millennials trying to live up to their parents' amazing feats. Daredevil and Pacifc Rim: Uprising's Steven S. DeKnight will act as showrunner and direct the pilot. That will be followed by American Jesus, which centers on a 12-year-old kid who believes he's the reincarnation of Jesus Christ.





On the film side, Empress is the first movie to be produced. It centers on a Queen who must flee from her dictator husband from planet-to-planet with her children. The red-hot writer Lindsey Beer (Sierra Burgess is a Loser) will handle the script. Hidden Figures director Ted Melfi will write Huck, which is aboout a boy who uses his special powers to do good; and 21 Jump Street's Michael Bacall will write Sharkey the Bounty Hunter.





Other than Rob Liefeld I don't know if any comic book creator has had more of a Hollywood impact than Mark Millar. He's the guy whose comics have led to films, and. Now he's inked a deal with Netflix that will find more of his MillarWorld comics adapted into new TV shows and films for the streaming giant.