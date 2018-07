Netflix Makes Huge Move Acquiring Andy Serkis' 'Mowgli' From Warner Bros.

In another example of both Netflix's surprising power and the shifting landscape around major Hollywood blockbusters, the streaming giant has just purchased from Warner Bros. the worldwide rights to Andy Serkis'reimagining,. While they've made a lot of acquisitions of completed movies this is the biggest purchase they've made thus far.Set to feature the voices and motion-capture performances of Serkis, Benedict Cumberbatch, Christian Bale, Idris Elba, Cate Blanchett, and more,was to be a huge blockbuster event later this year. Instead, Netflix will move it off the October 19th release date and open it in 2019 on their streaming service, plus a theatrical component so the film can be seen in 3D as Serkis originally intended.This is huge, but you can see why Warner Bros. would be quick to unload it. Originally titled, the film has always been running in the shadows of Disney's acclaimed, Jon Favreau-directed. Serkis' film was always intended to be a darker, adult-oriented take on Kipling's stories, which naturally limits the potential audience. But the biggest hurdle was simply following in the wake of Disney's movie, which is still very fresh in audience's minds.Serkis tells Deadline that he's happy to see his film head to Netflix where it's free to be aimed at older audiences...Serkis said.Serkis said.This is nothing new for Netflix, which is gaining a reputation as the place to be for projects deemed as potential money losers. Already this year they've released two troubled films,and, with both generating a decent amount of buzz. More importantly, they give Netflix the swagger of a go-to studio for blockbuster content.