Neill Blomkamp To Direct 'Robocop Returns' Based On Original Creators' Script

So with this news is MGM saying the recentwas a big old dud? Why, that's just crazy talk. Obviously, the Joel Kinnaman-led reboot from a few years ago was no way to revitalize the franchise built on Paul Verhoeven's 1987 classic, one of the best pure pieces of satire you'll find on the big screen. Earlier this year we heard from originalwriter Ed Neumeier that he and co-writer Michael Miner were working on a new film that would bring the hero back, and he wasn't lying. It's happening, and Neill Blomkamp is attached, too.Blomkamp will direct, which is based on a decades old script by Neumeier and Miner. Justin Rhodes, of the upcomingreboot, will give the script a fresh rewrite. This must feel pretty good to Blomkamp, who gets a shot at another iconic franchise after hissequel went nowhere. Deadline describes the plot asIn case it hasn't been made clear, this is an old script that was originally intended as a sequel to Verhoeven's film, and that's what the plan is now. The terriblesequels and reboot that followed are being ignored, as they probably should be. Neumeier explains in great detail why their script wasn't used back in the first place...He continues that what it really boiled down to was the election of Donald Trump, because in the end all things circle back to Trump...The originalearned three Oscar nominations, including a win for Best Sound Editing. I don't know if that's in this new movie's future, but if Blomkamp is a director more than capable of reaching those heights.