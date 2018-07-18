Millie Bobby Brown Reveals First Footage From 'Godzilla: King Of The Monsters'





The scene isn't long, but it and the caption "Reach Monarch" are self-explanatory. Monarch is the monster-hunting organization seen in Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island. They'll be playing a key role all the way up through 2020's crossover Godzilla vs. Kong.





But before we get to that, Godzilla: King of the Monsters sees the emergence of three familiar Godzilla foes: Mothra, King Ghidora, and Rodan. Michael Dougherty (Krampus) is directing with Vera Farmiga, Ken Watanabe, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, Bradley Whitford, Thomas Middleditch, Charles Dance, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Aisha Hinds, Zhang Ziyi co-starring.





Reach Monarch Jul 18, 2018 at 1:00pm PDT A post shared by MBB (@milliebobbybrown) on

Millie Bobby Brown is breaking free from the confines ofand into the world of blockbuster movies. She's bagged a key role in next year's, and it looks as if much of the marketing will be built around her, which is a smart way to go. While the sequel to Gareth Edwards'is expected to have a big presence this week at Comic-Con, it's Brown who has dropped the first actual footage on Instagram.