7/02/2018
Michael Moore Reveals Details On His Anti-Trump Doc, 'Fahrenheit 11/9'
Michael Moore has a dire warning for America. If we don't get our shit together, Donald Trump will be re-elected in 2020, and for a lot of us out there (the majority, actually) that's just unthinkable. So Moore is doing what he can to fight back and prevent it from happening. He'll be dropping his latest documentary, titled Fahrenheit 11/9, which is all about Trump's election in 2016 and...Roseanne Barr?
Moore appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and revealed the film will hit theaters on September 21st. That's just a couple of months ahead of the all-important midterm elections when the Democratic Party hopes to reclaim the House and Senate so as to put a check on Trump's actions. But this won't just be an anti-Trump movie, it will also connect the President with Barr, a known Trump supporter recently fired from her sitcom for making racist statements. He teased the connection in May during a Facebook video that showed Trump and Moore as guests on Barr's short-lived talk show in 1998. He captioned the video, "I know Roseanne. And I know Trump. And they are about to rue the day they ever knew me."
Those are big words, but Moore has backed them up in the past. The title of his film is clearly a reference to his smash 2004 documentary Fahrenheit 9/11, which not only won the Palme d'Or that year but became the highest-grossing doc of all-time with $222M. Moore's movies since then have failed to come close to reaching that number.
Moore has done a complete overhaul on the film from when it was shown last year at Cannes. Since then its distributor The Weinstein Company collapsed, and now it will be released by Briarcliff, a new label looking to make a splash.
I expect a lot from Moore, but since Sicko his movies have felt a little uninspired. Perhaps having a target that is such a clear and present danger will bring out the impassioned storyteller we know he can be. Watch Moore's appearance on Colbert below, as well as his guest spot with Bill Maher that is equally terrifying.