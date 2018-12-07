7/12/2018
'Mary Queen Of Scots' Trailer: Saoirse Ronan And Margot Robbie Are Rivals For The Throne
Palace intrigue doesn't get much more intrguing than the tumultuous relationship between Queen Elizabeth I and Mary Stuart. Their lives have always been a Hollywood fascination, and it continues with Mary Queen of Scots, which boasts the irresistible duo of Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie as the royal "sisters".
Directed by Josie Rourke, the film's debut trailer feels like an episode of The Tudors, or perhaps Game of Thrones. With both Ronan and Robbie in the Best Actress race last year the awards season designs are very evident. Maybe we'll get a battle of royals between this film and Yorgos Lanthimos' offbeat The Favorite? Here's the synopsis:
“Mary Queen of Scots” explores the turbulent life of the charismatic Mary Stuart. Queen of France at 16 and widowed at 18, Mary defies pressure to remarry. Instead, she returns to her native Scotland to reclaim her rightful throne. But Scotland and England fall under the rule of the compelling Elizabeth 1. Each young Queen beholds her “sister” in fear and fascination. Rivals in power and in love, and female regents in a masculine world, the two must decide how to play the game of marriage versus independence. Determined to rule as much more than a figurehead, Mary asserts her claim to the English throne, threatening Elizabeth’s sovereignty. Betrayal, rebellion, and conspiracies within court imperil both thrones – and change the course of history.
Also starring Jack Lowden, Guy Pearce, and David Tennant, with a script by House of Cards creator Beau Willimon, Mary Queen of Scots opens December 7th.