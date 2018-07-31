7/31/2018
Marc Maron Will Drive Joaquin Phoenix Nuts In The 'Joker' Film
Todd Phillips' Joker film continues to confound, but it's hard to deny the casting. With Joaquin Phoenix set to play Batman's greatest nemesis, plus Zazie Beetz, Robert De Niro, and Frances Conroy in support, the film has now added GLOW's Marc Maron to hopefully add some righteous anger and a few laughs.
According to Variety, Maron will play "an agent on Robert De Niro’s talk show who plays a part in booking Phoenix’s character, and eventually causing him to go mad and become the Clown Prince of Crime." Sounds like Maron will be playing an epic a-hole, which should suit him perfectly. The story, which Phillips co-wrote with Scott Silver, is partially based on The Killing Joke, so maybe Phoenix is booked to do some standup comedy and shit goes horribly awry.
Joker hits theaters on October 4th 2019.