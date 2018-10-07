7/10/2018
'Life Itself' Trailer: 'This Is Us' Creator Leads Oscar Isaac Through A Multigenerational Romance
An ensemble love story that spans generations? Better call Dan Fogelman! The creator of phenom TV series This Is Us (The one that has all your friends in tears each week) is bringing his talent for multigenerational romantic drama to the silver screen with Life Itself, and the first trailer for it is here.
Starring Oscar Isaac, Olivia Wilde, Mandy Patinkin, Laia Costa, Olivia Cooke, Annette Bening, Samuel L. Jackson, and Antonio Banderas, the film follows the intersecting stories of people in New York and Spain across generations. One look at the trailer will probably have This Is Us regulars swooning, but Fogelman isn't making it easy to figure out the catalyzing event that connects his characters.
Here is the official synopsis: As a young New York couple goes from college romance to marriage and the birth of their first child, the unexpected twists of their journey create reverberations that echo over continents and through lifetimes in Life Itself. Director and writer Dan Fogelman (“This Is Us”) examines the perils and rewards of everyday life in a multigenerational saga featuring an international ensemble including Oscar Isaac, Olivia Wilde, Antonio Banderas, Annette Bening, Olivia Cooke, Sergio Peris- Mencheta, Laia Costa, Alex Monner and Mandy Patinkin. Set in New York City and Carmona, Spain, Life Itself celebrates the human condition and all of its complications with humor, poignancy and love.
Life Itself opens September 21st.