'Life Itself' Trailer: 'This Is Us' Creator Leads Oscar Isaac Through A Multigenerational Romance

An ensemble love story that spans generations? Better call Dan Fogelman! The creator of phenom TV series(The one that has all your friends in tears each week) is bringing his talent for multigenerational romantic drama to the silver screen with, and the first trailer for it is here.Starring Oscar Isaac, Olivia Wilde, Mandy Patinkin, Laia Costa, Olivia Cooke, Annette Bening, Samuel L. Jackson, and Antonio Banderas, the film follows the intersecting stories of people in New York and Spain across generations. One look at the trailer will probably haveregulars swooning, but Fogelman isn't making it easy to figure out the catalyzing event that connects his characters.Here is the official synopsis:opens September 21st.