7/09/2018
Laurence Fishburne Hasn't Heard Anything About 'Man Of Steel 2', Thinks He's Done With The DCEU
If rumors are true that a Man of Steel sequel will be announced at Comic-Con later this month, Laurence Fishburne hasn't heard anything about it. The veteran actor played Daily Planet editor Perry White in Man of Steel and Batman v Superman, but has since jumped over to Marvel with Ant-Man & the Wasp, taking the role of Bill Foster.
Speaking with Den of Geek, Fishburne says he hasn't heard anything about Man of Steel 2, and thinks his time in the DCEU may be finished...
DoG: Are you still on call with DC to come back as Perry White?
Fishburne: I don’t think I’m still on call. I was unfortunately unable to go do some work on what turned out to be the Justice League movie. I don’t know that I need to go back or if they’ll have me back or not, but I was grateful to have been a part of it. I loved working with Zack (Snyder), I think he makes an incredible superhero movie. I’m just excited to be a part of this (the MCU) now.
DoG: So you don’t know if there’s a Man of Steel 2 in the works or anything like that?
Fishburne: I don’t. I don’t. I haven’t heard anything about it. They just fell behind the eight-ball. I really wish they had started 20 years ago. But that’s all right, they’re where they are.
I'm convinced there will be some announcement of a new Superman movie at Comic-Con, because it would be such a wasted opportunity for Warner Bros. not to. They don't have Marvel to contend with this year, making it a perfect time to really grab some headlines.