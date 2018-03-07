Kimberly Peirce Added To 'Black Widow' Shortlist Of Possible Directors

You can add another director to the list of candidates to helm Marvel's Black Widow movie. Collider's Jeff Sneider says Boys Don't Cry's Kimberly Peirce can be considered a contender. Most recently we've heard Cate Shortland, Amma Asante, and Maggie Betts were shortlisted, while Chloe Zhao and Deniz Gamze Erguven have been mentioned previously. Peirce's most recent film was 2013's Carrie remake starring Chloe Moretz.
Add Kimberly Peirce (Boys Don't Cry) to the shortlist of possible directors for Marvel's BLACK WIDOW.— Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) July 2, 2018
Marvel has been teasing fans with a Black Widow movie for years, but they took the first big step when Jack Schaeffer was hired to write the script. It's way too early for any details but early rumors are that an origin or prequel is the direction Marvel has chosen to take with the character. All of the directors listed have experience with period dramas and would be a tremendous addition to the MCU.
My guess all along is that Shortland (Lore, Berlin Syndrome) would take the job, and it seems Variety's Justin Kroll agrees with me.
You can add whoever you want, Shorltand is getting this job— Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) July 2, 2018
Black Widow doesn't have a release date yet but if you want to see the Russian agent in action check out Avengers: Infinity War. Or you can wait until next year's Avengers 4.