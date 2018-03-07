Kimberly Peirce Added To 'Black Widow' Shortlist Of Possible Directors

Add Kimberly Peirce (Boys Don't Cry) to the shortlist of possible directors for Marvel's BLACK WIDOW. — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) July 2, 2018

You can add whoever you want, Shorltand is getting this job — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) July 2, 2018

You can add another director to the list of candidates to helm Marvel'smovie. Collider's Jeff Sneider saysKimberly Peirce can be considered a contender. Most recently we've heard Cate Shortland, Amma Asante, and Maggie Betts were shortlisted, while Chloe Zhao and Deniz Gamze Erguven have been mentioned previously. Peirce's most recent film was 2013'sremake starring Chloe Moretz.Marvel has been teasing fans with a Black Widow movie for years, but they took the first big step when Jack Schaeffer was hired to write the script. It's way too early for any details but early rumors are that an origin or prequel is the direction Marvel has chosen to take with the character. All of the directors listed have experience with period dramas and would be a tremendous addition to the MCU.My guess all along is that Shortland () would take the job, and it seems Variety's Justin Kroll agrees with me.doesn't have a release date yet but if you want to see the Russian agent in action check out. Or you can wait until next year's