7/12/2018
Keri Russell To Star In Guillermo Del Toro's Supernatural Horror, 'Antlers'
This is turning out to be a big week for Keri Russell. The Americans star recently signed on for a role in Star Wars 9, the biggest film of her career by far, and now she's entered talks for Guillermo Del Toro's supernatural horror, Antlers.
Set to be directed by Scott Cooper (Hostiles) with Del Toro producing, the film would star Russell as “a teacher who takes an interest in a mysterious and withdrawn student. Only too late does she discover that the boy is harboring a deadly secret that is key to their town’s survival.” The film is based on the short A Quiet Boy by Nick Antosca, who adapted the script with Henry Chaisson.
Filming begins this fall, a smart move with Russell in such high demand right now. [THR]