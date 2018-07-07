7/07/2018
Keanu Reeves Confirms 'John Wick 3' Title, Teases Plot Details
John Wick has been fighting his way through waves of enemies all throughout his first two movies, but the next one finds him in a battle unlike anything he's ever seen. After breaking The Continental's rules about killing on their grounds, he finds himself on the run with a bounty on his head that has attracted the world's deadliest assassins. And a war like that has inspired a different title for the third movie, John Wick: Parabellum.
The "Chapters" will be gone for this latest action flick, confirmed to Comingsoon by Keanu Reeves himself. And he explains that the sutitle has a specific meaning, "Prepare for War".
Reeves said, ” It’s part of that famous sentence, ‘Si vis pacem, para bellum,’ which translates as, ‘If you want peace, prepare for war.'”
Makes sense, considering the legendary assassin was perfectly at peace before a bunch of thugs attacked him and killed his beloved dog. If Wick wants to get back to living the simple life he's going to have to fight like never before.
Reeves also shed some light on the connection between Wick and the new character played by Halle Berry...
“John Wick is fighting for his life and thinks that Halle Berry’s character has some information for him. They have a past, and they get involved with The High Table, this kind of overlording entity.”
John Wick: Parabellum opens May 16th 2019 and co-stars Ian McShane, Halle Berry, Ruby Rose, Common, Angelica Huston, Yayan Ruhian, Cecep Arif Rahman, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Jason Mantzoukas.