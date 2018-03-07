7/03/2018
John Krasinski Will "Definitely" Return For 'A Quiet Place 2', But It Won't Be Rushed
John Krasinski's horror A Quiet Place took everybody by surprise earlier this year. The low-cost flick earned $330M at the box office and received near universal acclaim, and of course Paramount wanted to take a second bite of that apple with a sequel. There were questions, though. Such as what the story could possibly be given the nature of the film's conclusion, and what role, if any, Krasinski might play.
Well, now we have at least a little bit of an answer direct from producer Andrew Form, who tells Collider that Krasinski will definitely be involved...
“Oh [Krasinski is] definitely involved. We’re lucky on this one. I’ve had movies where the studio says to you, ‘Here’s your date. Let’s go!’ and on this one we’re not rushing anything, which is amazing. So we’re gonna take our time, we’re gonna figure out where to go, but there is no rush on it and we’re just starting to talk about it. We’re figuring out what everyone’s involvement’s gonna be and what the actual next movie’s gonna be. The first one is so special to us that we really want to take our time with this and not rush anything...“It’s such a special movie to us, the experience and everything. It’s easy to rush these and we’ve made movies in the past where we’ve rushed them through and we’ve felt it, and we just don’t wanna do it on this one. We really don’t. We really just wanna take our time and as long as it takes, it takes. It has to be the right story, just like the first one. It just has to be.”
Form is definitely saying all of the right things here. Whether he's in front of the camera or not, Krasinski is a part of this franchise and that shouldn't go away. A sequel wouldn't feel the same without him. And it's also good to see that Paramount isn't breathing down anyone's neck to speed up the process. Screenwriters Scott Beck and Bryan Woods say they have ideas where the story could go, and they should have time to pick just the right one.
A Quiet Place is available on digital now and hits Blu-Ray/DVD on July 10th.