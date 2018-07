John Krasinski Will "Definitely" Return For 'A Quiet Place 2', But It Won't Be Rushed

John Krasinski's horror A Quiet Place took everybody by surprise earlier this year. The low-cost flick earned $330M at the box office and received near universal acclaim, and of course Paramount wanted to take a second bite of that apple with a sequel. There were questions, though. Such as what the story could possibly be given the nature of the film's conclusion, and what role, if any, Krasinski might play.Well, now we have at least a little bit of an answer direct from producer Andrew Form, who tells Collider that Krasinski will definitely be involved...Form is definitely saying all of the right things here. Whether he's in front of the camera or not, Krasinski is a part of this franchise and that shouldn't go away. A sequel wouldn't feel the same without him. And it's also good to see that Paramount isn't breathing down anyone's neck to speed up the process. Screenwriters Scott Beck and Bryan Woods say they have ideas where the story could go , and they should have time to pick just the right one.s available on digital now and hits Blu-Ray/DVD on July 10th