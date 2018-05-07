John Krasinski Is America's Best Hope In Action-Packed 'Jack Ryan' Trailer





If you have a hard time seeing Krasinski as an action hero, you might want to watch this new trailer in which he plays a more intense version of CIA analyst Jack Ryan. The character has been featured in numerous thriller novels and five movies played by four different actors: Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck, and Chris Pine. It wasn't until recently the character began to be reimagined as less of a desk jockey/diplomat and more of a take-no-prisoners soldier. The Krasinski seen here will be familiar to those who saw him in Michael Bay's 13 Hours.





Here's the synopsis: When CIA analyst Jack Ryan stumbles upon a suspicious series of bank transfers his search for answers pulls him from the safety of his desk job and catapults him into a deadly game of cat and mouse throughout Europe and the Middle East, with a rising terrorist figurehead preparing for a massive attack against the US and her allies.





Jack Ryan hits Amazon Prime on August 31st.





Withstill fresh in everyone's minds, John Krasinski is now one of the hottest directors working today. And while we will continue to see him wield his newound power as a director and producer, his bread is buttered in front of the camera. Next up for him Amazon's action-packedseries, and a new trailer for the Tom Clancy adaptation reminds us Krasinski is a long ways away from