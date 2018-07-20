7/20/2018
Jennifer Connelly Up For Female Lead In 'Top Gun 2'
And the cast for Top Gun 2 is really taking off the runway. With Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer reprising their roles and Miles Teller confirmed to play Goose's son, now comes word that Jennifer Connelly is in talks for the female lead.
Connelly's role is described by THR as a single mother who runs a bar near the Navy base. While it doesn't say, can we just go ahead and assume she will be a love interest for Cruise's Maverick? Or perhaps she is also Goose's widow and raised their kid on her own? I'm just tossing out speculation here.
Joseph Kosinski is directing Top Gun 2 for release on July 13th, 2019.