James Gunn's Firing Brings Responses From 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Cast

#injustice @JamesGunn What will you do when the #cybernazis attack you? Who will stand by you? Who will cowardly distance themselves from you? Who will punish you for horrible JOKES in the past instead of defending you for INSPIRING millions? MILLIONS!!! #Redemption July 22, 2018



This account will be inactive after today. We're very tired & upset over the ongoing BULLSHIT... neither I nor my rep will use Twitter again. Twitter sucks and I want nothing to do with it.



Thank you to all who gave kind words & support. See you on Instagram.

- MR 2/2This account will be inactive after today. We're very tired & upset over the ongoing BULLSHIT... neither I nor my rep will use Twitter again. Twitter sucks and I want nothing to do with it.Thank you to all who gave kind words & support. See you on Instagram.- MR pic.twitter.com/uAyIOPoAle July 22, 2018

“Understand this, my dear brothers and sisters. Let every person be quick to listen, slow to speak, slow to anger.”



JAMES 1:19

🙏♥️ — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) July 22, 2018

Love to every single member of my GOTG family. — Karen Gillan (@karengillan) July 23, 2018

Just to clarify, I'll speak more on this later but just wanted to make sure that was out there. Love to you all. — Karen Gillan (@karengillan) July 23, 2018

It’s been a challenging weekend I’m not gonna lie. I’m pausing myself to take everything in before I speak out of term. I just want everyone to know I love ALL members of my GOTG family. Always will. — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) July 22, 2018

1. I hope it goes without saying that I love and support my brother James. And I'm quite proud of how kind, generous, and compassionate he is with the people in his life, whether they are friends, family, colleagues, fans, or strangers. — Sean Gunn (@seangunn) July 21, 2018

2. Since he was a kid, it was clear he had a desire (maybe destiny) to be an artist, tell stories, find his voice through comics, films, his band. The struggle to find that voice was sometimes clunky, misguided, or downright stupid, and sometimes wonderful, moving, and hilarious. — Sean Gunn (@seangunn) July 21, 2018