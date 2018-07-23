7/23/2018

James Gunn's Firing Brings Responses From 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Cast

The biggest news to emerge out of Comic-Con just happened to be by Marvel Studios, who weren't even officially there. That would, of course, be the shock firing of Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn over tweets posted a decade ago, resurfaced by a right-wing crank who has said far far worse. There has been backlash already; Dave Bautista quickly leapt to Gunn's defense and a petition to rehire the director is packing up steam.

Now we're hearing more from the Guardians cast, and most seem to have his back on this even if they are being coy about it. But let's start with Bautista who had more to say after his opening salvo a few days ago...


Next up is Michael Rooker, a longtime collaborator with Gunn, who has decided to drop out of Twitter altogether...

Chris Pratt and Karen Gillan didn't exactly leap to Gunn's defense, but they did manage to show their support in more subtle ways...



Zoe Saldana also played it close to the vest, but still showed her support for Gunn without mentioning his name...

And naturaly James' brother Sean Gunn had a lot to say on the matter. While Bautista may be the most outwardly enraged, it's Sean who really goes extensively into how much James has changed over the years.  Here's just the beginning of his ten-part tweet...

 