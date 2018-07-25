'I Think We're Alone Now' Trailer: Peter Dinklage & Elle Fanning Are The Last People Left





The new teaser does a good job of keeping the film's secrets at bay, because there's a lot that shouldn't be spoiled. Dinklage plays a man living alone in a town wiped out by some cataclysmic event, and frankly he's happy to have the place to himself. That is until he meets Grace (Fanning), who shows him how to open up his life to others.





I'm looking forward to seeing how this movie does, and where it can take Morano's career. I Think We're Alone Now opens in NY and LA on September 14th before going wide a week later.





After a distinguishd cinematography career and winning an Emmy for, Reed Morano made the move to feature film directing with. No, it's not a biopic of '80s pop singer Tiffany, but a post-apocalyptic drama led by Peter Dinklage and Elle Fanning. It's a film I had the chance to check out at Sundance and was won over by the atmospherics and Morano's eye for indellible imagery.