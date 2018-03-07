'I Saw The Devil' Director Kim Jee-Woon Returns With Explosive 'In-Rang: The Wolf Brigade' Trailer

South Korean director Kim Jee-woon made a splash here in America with his stylish thriller, but when he tried to go Hollywood with the Arnold Schwarzenegger action flick The Last Stand...well, things didn't go so well. He hasn't returned since and who knows if he ever will, but his next film is guaranteed to have fans all around the world, assuming it gets that far. A new international trailer has been released for, a live-action adaptation of the bestsellingmanga/anime franchise bydirector Mamoru Oshii.Set in an alternate future 2029 when South Korea and North Korea are to form a united government after 7 years of preparation, it follows a special police force tasked with stopping a terrorist movement against the reunification.As you'll be able to see from the trailer, the director's flair for big action and eye-popping visuals is still there. I've always felt he would be a natural for a blockbuster studio film like, but I have a feeling his previous stab at Hollywood left him with a bad taste.opens in Korea next month, but has no other distribution at this time. Hopefully that changes because this looks fantastic to me.