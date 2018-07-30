'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Cast Issues Statement Supporting James Gunn's Return





Released on social media, the statement makes clear that the cast wants Gunn back in the saddle for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, noting that the man he is now is far from the man he was back then. They also recognize the mob mentality, primarily from hypocritcial right-wing trolls with an axe to grind (my words, not theirs), that has targeted a good man. Here's the statement in full...





In the days following James Gunn's sudden and shocking dismissal fromover some years-old tweets he had long since apologized for, the film's cast released statements of varying degrees of support. In the case of Dave Bautista his anger was obvious; Zoe Saldana was a little more muted in her response; and Chris Pratt chose to quoting the Bible. Well now the cast has all come together for one singular statement, and in short they've got Gunn's back.Thousands of fans have already signed an petition demanding Gunn be rehired. I don't think Disney gives a rat's ass about that, but they may feel very differently about keeping their superstar cast happy.