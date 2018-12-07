'Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween' Trailer Has Evil Gummy Bears But No R.L. Stine

Trick or treat season is right around the corner, and along with an uptick in the amount of times The Geto Boys' "Mind Playing Tricks on Me" gets played on the radio, there will be a lot more Halloween movies. That makes this the perfect time for a new trailer for, a sequel to 2015's hit film.You may recall there was some confusion surrounding Jack Black's role in the sequel. Two scripts were written, one that would have him returning asauthor R.L. Stine, and another in which he's cut out completely. It seems as if Black is indeed back but only as the voice of the possessed ventriloquist dummy Slappy, who is the film's villain. A new trio of kids is at the heart of this story, played by Jeremy Ray Taylor (), Madison Iseman (), and Caleel Harris (). The plot is pretty much the same as before; a group of kids unearth one of Stine's books in an abandoned house, accidentally unleashing Slappy and a horde of monsters on the neighborhood.Previous stars Dylan Minnette and Odeya Rush supposedly make appearances but they're nowhere to be found in this footage. Nor are co-stars Ken Jeong, Wendi Mclendon-Covey, and Chris Parnell.Directed by Ari Sandel,opens October 12th.