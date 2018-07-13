7/13/2018
Godzilla Spits Fire In First Look At 'Godzilla: King Of The Monsters'
Gareth Edwards's Godzilla movie kicked off Legendary's Monsterverse with a mighty roar, and we've only seen it grow louder with last year's Kong: Skull Island. But those two films are just the beginning, as next year brings Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which finds the titular creature battling some of his greatest foes while setting up 2020's gigantic showdown, Godzilla vs. Kong.
EW has debuted the first images from Godzilla: King of the Monsters, one showing Godzilla as he spews atomic fire up into the heavens. We also get a look at two of the film's human stars, Millie Bobby Brown as Madison and Vera Farmiga as her mother Dr. Emma Russell. Emma is a scientist working for the monster-hunting organization Monarch, which played a big role in Kong: Skull Island.
Director Michael Dougherty, best known for the Christmas horror Krampus, talks about how the world has changed in the five years since the events in Godzilla...
“The world is reacting to Godzilla in the same way we would react to any other terrifying incident, in that we are overreacting. There’s paranoia and endless speculation about whether he is the only one out there or whether we’re threatened by others like his kind.”
Of course, we know Godzilla isn't the only one of his kind. There are other monsters lurking underground just waiting for their chance to strike. It's been promised since the day the sequel was announced that Godzilla's foes King Ghidora, Mothra, and Rodan would appear, making this the ultimate war for monster supremacy.
Others in the cast include Kyle Chandler as Emma's ex-husband and Madison's father. Ken Watanabe and Sally Hawkins reprise their Godzilla roles as key Monarch employees. O'Shea Jackson Jr., Zhang Ziyi, Bradley Whitford, Charles Dance, Anthony Ramos, and Thomas Middleditch co-star.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters opens May 31st 2019.