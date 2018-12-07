'Glass': Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, & James McAvoy Get Help In First Official Images

One of the big panels at next week's San Diego Comic-Con will be for M. Night Shyamalan's Glass, where it's expected the first trailer will debut. Before we get there, EW has dropped the first official images from the third chapter of Shyamalan's trilogy which began with Unbreakable and Split.
The images feature the return of Bruce Willis as hero David Dunn, Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price, and James McAvoy as Kevin Wendell Crumb aka The Beast. We also see Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey, who managed to escape Crumb's clutches. We also see Sarah Paulson as a new character, a psychiatrist charged with treating all three at the mental instituion they end up at.
Shyamalan says of Paulson's character, “She deals with people that think they’re comic-book characters. It’s kind of the modern-day equivalent of ‘I think I’m Jesus’ or ‘I’m an emperor.’ ”
Glass hits theaters on January 18th 2019.