7/13/2018
'Galveston' Trailer: Ben Foster & Elle Fanning Plot Revenge In New Film By Nic Pizzolatto
Check this out. Galveston debuted at SXSW earlier this year and for the most part flew by without much attention paid to it. But when you hear the talent involved, and then watch the new trailer, you're going to wonder how that was possible. Behind the camera is Melanie Laurent, who you may know best from starring in Quentin Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds. She's working making her English-language directing debut on a script by True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto who is adapting his own book, and oh yeah, it stars Ben Foster and Ellen Fanning.
Details on the plot remain a mystery and the teaser keeps things pretty close to the vest. That's a good thing, and a smart move because if you're going to see Galveston it's for the sheer amount of involved talent. I mean, do you really care what the story is knowing who is in it? The barest description finds Foster as a dying hitman who returns to his hometown to plot revenge after an attempted setup.
Co-starring are Riverdale's Lili Reinhart, Beau Bridges, and Adepero Oduye. Galveston doesn't have a release date but expect that to change soon.