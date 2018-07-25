First Teaser For Alfonso Cuaron's 'Roma' Washes Over You

There are periods in history that scar societies and moments in life that transform us as individuals. pic.twitter.com/TOBHcvGb7T July 25, 2018

Hard to believe it's been five years since Alfonso Cuaron wowed us with his 3D space spectacular,, a film that went on to win seven Oscars including Best Director. The filmmaker tends to take his time between movies, and fortunately for us the time is come for his next one, the mysterious drama, which is making its way to Netflix.The first teaser has arrived, and frankly it doesn't tell us much. Yet it's still very calming, with the sound of the water washing over. We know this will be a deeply personal project for Cuaron, following a Mexican family in the 1970s. There will also be a depiction of the Corpus Christi massacre in which liberal student protesters were attacked and killed by top government soldiers known as "Los Halcones", with the death toll reaching over 120 people.Here is the extensive synopsis:Roma will hit Netflix later this year, but not before playing the New York Film Festival, Venice Film Festival, and TIFF.