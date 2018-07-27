Final Action-Packed 'Mile 22' Trailer Has Mark Wahlberg And Iko Uwais Going The Distance

STX is in the final mile of their marketing for action flickbecause they've just released the last trailer. The latest teamup of director Peter Berg and Mark Wahlberg, the film has been high on my radar since day one because of the supporting cast. Ronda Rousey,'s Iko Uwais,'s Lauren Cohan, and John Malkovich co-star.Wahlberg stars as part of an elite CIA team that must escort a highly-prized asset (Uwais) to a secure location 22 dangerous miles away. The one thing I look for in an action movie is credibility and this cast is one of the most credible around. Plus, it's been a while since Berg has done a straight-up action flick like this, not since. He'll be itching to blow up as much as possible. I just hope he leaves enough time for Uwais to beat some people up.opens August 17th.