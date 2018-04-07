7/04/2018
'Fast & Furious' Spinoff Adds 'The Crown' Star Vanessa Kirby As Shaw's Sister
We know the Fast and the Furious movies are all about "family", Vin Diesel always tells us so. Little did we know that also meant the bad guy's family, because we're getting a new member of the Shaw clan in the Hobbs & Shaw spinoff film. Joining the fam is The Crown's Vanessa Kirby, who will star alongside Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.
Kirby, who has earned acclaim for her performance as Princess Margaret on Netflix's royal drama, will play an MI-5 agent and the sister to Statham's Deckard Shaw. Shaw started out as a criminal mastermind directly responsible for the death of Dominic Toretto's friend, Han, but in films since he's been refashioned into an antihero and partner for Johnson's Luke Hobbs. Presumably screenwriter Chris Morgan will keep Shaw's evolution going. So far we've met two other members of the Shaw crime family; Luke Evans as villain Owen Shaw and Helen Mirren as their matriarch, Magdalene.
For Kirby, this is her latest action flick since ending her run on The Crown. She also has a role in this summer's Mission: Impossible-Fallout.
Directed by Deadpool 2's David Leitch, Hobbs & Shaw opens July 26th 2019. [Variety]