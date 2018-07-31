7/31/2018
Exclusive Trailer: Jillian Bell Comes To A Former Child Star's Rescue In 'Pretty Bad Actress'
They say there's no such thing as bad publicity, and that goes double in Hollywood where any misdeed or tragedy can be used to further one's career. In the upcoming dark comedy Pretty Bad Actress, a washed-up former child star with anger management issues must save not only her own life, but her career when she's kidnapped by a crazed stalker, who also happens to snatch up her obsessed #1 fan.
We're happy to exclusively debut the trailer for Pretty Bad Actress, which features Workaholics and Rough Night star, Jillian Bell. She plays Cheryl, the loyal assistant to former child star Gloria Green (Apt Pupil's Heather McComb) and the actress's only real hope of rescue since her manager is more concerned with using the kidnapping to save her career. Seinfeld fans will recognize Danny Woodburn as Gloria's manager, while the rest of the ensemble includes American Pie's Chris Owen, newcomer Stephanie Hodes, John Hensley (Nip/Tuck), Kevin Brennan (It's a Disaster), Annet Mahendru (The Americans), Mara Marini (CHips).
Nick Fituri Scown will make his writing and directing debut, having been inspired by the tragic real-life stalking case of Raging Bull actress Theresa Saldana, who survived an attack only to later make a TV movie about the ordeal.
Pretty Bad Actress opens in LA at the Arena Cinemalounge on August 10th and will hit VOD the same day.
Pretty Bad Actress Extended Trailer from N. Fituri scown on Vimeo.