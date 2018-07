Exclusive Trailer: Jillian Bell Comes To A Former Child Star's Rescue In 'Pretty Bad Actress'

They say there's no such thing as bad publicity, and that goes double in Hollywood where any misdeed or tragedy can be used to further one's career. In the upcoming dark comedy, a washed-up former child star with anger management issues must save not only her own life, but her career when she's kidnapped by a crazed stalker, who also happens to snatch up her obsessed #1 fan.We're happy to exclusively debut the trailer for, which featuresandstar, Jillian Bell. She plays Cheryl, the loyal assistant to former child star Gloria Green ('s Heather McComb) and the actress's only real hope of rescue since her manager is more concerned with using the kidnapping to save her career.fans will recognize Danny Woodburn as Gloria's manager, while the rest of the ensemble includes American Pie's Chris Owen, newcomer Stephanie Hodes, John Hensley (), Kevin Brennan (), Annet Mahendru (), Mara Marini ().Nick Fituri Scown will make his writing and directing debut, having been inspired by the tragic real-life stalking case ofactress Theresa Saldana, who survived an attack only to later make a TV movie about the ordeal.opens in LA at the Arena Cinemalounge on August 10th and will hit VOD the same day. Pretty Bad Actress Extended Trailer from N. Fituri scown on Vimeo