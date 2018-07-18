'Elizabeth Harvest' Trailer: Abbey Lee's Curiosity May Be The Death Of Her

When you were a kid and your parents said not to ever do something, what did it make you want to do? Of course, you went right out and did it! And probably got in trouble for it! That's pretty much the premise of, which stars's Abbey Lee as a young wife who just can't heed her husband's warning.actor Ciaran Hinds plays the husband, a scientist who gives his bride everything her heart desires. It only comes with one rule, that she is never to enter one particular room in his sprawling estate. Of course, she does it anyway and discovers a secret that throws everything about her life into question.Those familiar with the Bluebeard folk tale will see similarities, but whether the big secret is just as murderous remains to be seen. They do a pretty good job of keeping the biggest twist a secret.The film is written and directed by Sebastian Gutierrez, best known for hismovies starring partner Carla Gugino, who also has a role here.Here's the synopsis: Nothing is as it seems in this brain-bending plunge into our darkest desires. Elizabeth (Abbey Lee), a beautiful young newlywed, arrives at the palatial estate of her brilliant scientist husband Henry (Ciarán Hinds). Ensconced in modernist luxury with an obedient—if slightly unsettling—house staff (Carla Gugino & Matthew Beard), she has seemingly everything she could want. But one mystery tantalizes her: what is behind the locked door to Henry’s laboratory that he has forbidden her to enter? When an inquisitive Elizabeth dares to find out, everything she thought she knew about her husband—and about herself—will change. Elizabeth Harvest casts a spell of creeping Gothic menace as it unravels a disturbing tale of identity, obsession, and twisted love.hits theaters and VOD on August 10th.