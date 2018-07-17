7/17/2018
Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' Remake Eyes Timothee Chalamet For Lead Role
How's this for a sweet package deal? Oscar-nominated Call Me By Your Name actor Timothee Chalamet, Arrival director Denis Villeneuve, and the sci-fi classic Dune. It could be a reality very soon.
Deadline reports Chalamet is in final talks to join Villeneuve's Dune remake, taking on the lead role of Paul Atreides, played by Kyle MachLachlan in David Lynch's infamous 1984 adaptation. The Frank Herbert novel weaves politics and sci-fi in an epic story about those warring for control over the universe's most precious commodity, a spice called Melange. The novels have been popular for decades, but Lynch's film is pretty divisive. Some have elevated it to cult classic status while others are eagerly hoping Villeneuve can wash it from history.
Frankly, I'm not a fan of Dune even though I get the many Star Wars comparisons. Villeneuve has said he plans to do two movies and make these films decidedly for adults, which sounds like a good way to have another dud like his Blade Runner 2049 was. Keep in mind how much I love that movie, but can acknowledge it was too much of a niche property to be successful financially. Dune will likely be the same whether it's Chalamet starring in it or not.