7/12/2018
'Deadpool' Creator Rob Liefeld Now Has A 'Prophet' Movie In The Works
Rob Liefeld's created a bunch of characters that went on to be more popular after he had nothing to do with them. You might know some of them, like Deadpool, Cable, Domino, and X-Force. Another one that vastly improved after him was Prophet, his Captain America ripoff created in 1992 and published as part of his Extreme Comics line. Prophet is just the latest of Liefeld's characters headed to the big screen in a new deal struck with Studio 8.
Some like to call Prophet the anti-Captain America, but really he was just Captain America to the EXTREME!!!! Born John Prophet, he was a homeless man during WWII who agreed to take part in a super-soldier program led by a scientist from the future. Transformed into a weapon of war, Prophet was cryogenically frozen so as to be awakened for a mission in the far-flung future, but is instead woken prematurely in a time he doesn't recognize.
The plan, naturally, is for Prophet to launch a new movie franchise. To be perfectly fair, Prophet is one of Liefeld's better creations, or at least others have made it one. A reboot of the comic in 2012 ditched most of the poor man's Captain America stuff and sent Prophet thousands of years into the future. The story became heavily based in sci-fi weirdness, and that is when the comic received much of its acclaim. Liefeld, who is on board as a producer, says there won't be any particular Prophet storyline they'll be adapting. Instead they will take the best elements of the character and use them to make the best possible movie...
“We’re taking the best of Prophet to create the best cinematic version of Prophet that we can. He’s very pure in his motives to help out his family and ends up becoming something completely different.” [THR]