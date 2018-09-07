'Deadpool 2' "Super Duper Cut" Blu-Ray Release Revealed, Will Debut At San Diego Comic-Con

pic.twitter.com/nrhNMtt8Ww Spandexier is totally a word. Ask anyone. Deadpool 2: The Super Duper Cut on Digital August 7 & Blu-ray August 21. #Deadpool2 July 9, 2018

has been another huge hit for 20th Century Fox, and so it's no surprise they are going to be highlighting the infamous merc at Comic-Con this month. What's there for them to do that we haven't already seen? They'll be hosting a Saturday night panel in Hall H (basically replacing Marvel, who won't be there) that will be led by Ryan Reynolds "and pals", so I'm guessing Josh Brolin, Zazie Beetz, and hopefully Julian Dennison and Brianan Hildebrand will be joining in. Here's the panel description:This is interesting because there's really no reason for Fox to be holding a Deadpool 2 panel. The film is still in theaters adding to the $722M it's made worldwide. So my hope is this will be the place for Fox to reveal plans for, and maybe other films in the X-universe.What's more, the panel will be followed by the world premiere of, the extended edition that will be hitting Blu-Ray as the "Super Duper Cut". Reynolds just debuted a teaser for the home release, confirming it will be available in digital on August 7th, followed by Blu-Ray/DVD on August 21st.The world premiere ofwill take place on July 21st at 10pm PST at the Horton Grand Theatre.