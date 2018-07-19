DC Universe's 'Titans' Trailer: Robin Saying "F*ck Batman" Is All Anyone Will Remember About It

Damn, Boy Wonder! What's with all the Batman hate? In the first trailer for the DC Universe series, we see Robin (Brenton Thwaites) give a hearty "Fuck Batman" when the Dark Knight's name comes up. Um, if you thought the DCEU wasn't dark and gritty enough, this show will apparently be for you.And that is my big problem with the trailer, overall. It's trying so hard to be edgy that it comes across kinda ridiculous. The adult language is one thing but the violence has also been pumped up to the max. Aren't these the same characters Warner Bros. wants families to check out in? Make up your minds, people!The footage also gives us a look at Anna Diop as Starfire, Ryan Potter as Beast Boy, and is mostly led by Teagan Croft as Raven, whose dark powers are getting the best of her. Meanwhile, Robin is all up in his feelings because he'll never truly get out from under Batman's shadow. Well, this isn't going to help.The series has Arrowverse mastermind Greg Berlanti as co-creator, working alongside Akiva Goldsman and Geoff Johns. Pretty solid trio there.Here's the series synopsis:hits the DC Universe streaming service this fall.